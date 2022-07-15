SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The U.S.’s suicide prevention hotline has been shortened and rebranded.

Starting Saturday, anyone in the U.S. experiencing a mental health emergency can dial or text 9-8-8 and communicate to a nearby mental health professional in under two minutes.

“988 is more than just an easy-to-remember number—it’s a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress – whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress,” The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said on their fact sheet about 9-8-8.

To utilize previous infrastructure, 9-8-8 functions as a shortcut to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Calling the original National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 1-800-273-8255, also still works.

The National Suicide Lifeline launched in 2005, and fielded 50 thousand calls in the first year. Now, it has answered over 23 million calls and texts.

When the FCC required all 50 states to implement a 9-8-8 number back in 2020, it also left up to the states to decide on how to implement the new crisis care.

Illinois has six crisis call centers in Bloomington, Batavia, Chicago, Springfield, Wheaton, and Waukegan. If those are too busy to accept new communication, the call or text then gets connected to a national back-up center, but advocates say the more calls answered in-state, the more chances to connect a person in crisis with local mental health resources.

According to the lifeline, only 30% of all calls made in Illinois were answered at an Illinois crisis call center in 2020.

Governor J.B. Pritzker committed to investing $15 million this year into 9-8-8’s transition.

“This is an effort to increase access to vital crisis services, improve the efficacy of suicide prevention efforts, and overcome the stigma around getting help,” Dr. David Albert, the director of IDHS’s Mental Health division, said. “This will bolster the crisis care continuum in Illinois, better connecting people in crisis with call takers trained in suicide prevention, crisis de-escalation and stabilization.”

The next big obstacle mental health advocacy groups are fighting for is awareness. According to a National Association of Mental Illness-Ipsos poll, only 56% of all people knew what the National Suicide Hotline was back in January.

Health and Human Services officials note that nationwide, more people are using the hotline within the last year. They found that comparing June 2021 to June 2022, the number of calls to the Lifeline increased by seven percent. Instant messages to the lifeline went up 148% and texts went up 77% in the same period.

Experts think that awareness of 9-8-8 will save lives by just talking to a counselor at the center. The lifeline says only 2% of callers need emergency medical services after the call.

“We know that in most cases, that contact alone can be life saving and can be enough to provide stabilization for that individual in crisis,” Jonathan Palmieri, SAMHSA’s 9-8-8 director said.