9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign (UIUC) hosted a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Thursday morning to honor the first responders who sacrificed their lives during the September 11 attacks.

Officials said people gathered at Memorial Stadium at about 6 a.m. to climb 1,980 steps. This reflects the number of steps that first responders took to save people who were trapped inside the World Trade Centers on September 11, 2001.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the initial attacks. The Stair Climb this year was opened to campus students and staff so they could participate with ROTC members in honoring the first responders who lost their lives. In this event, people could choose which ROTC service branch that they wanted to complete the steps for.

According to officials, there is also a fundraiser that goes along with the Stair Climb. Donations can be made online. The money from this will go towards the Travis Manion Foundation. It is an organization that takes donated funds to help with programs that support veterans and the families of fallen service members.