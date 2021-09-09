9/11 Memorial Ceremonies in central Illinois: Times and locations

Observers attend the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2019,in New York. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Cities in central Illinois will host several events to remember and honor people who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks.

Champaign – Urbana: The Champaign Fire Department will have their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Saturday

– Location: Northeast corner of West Side Park, 400 E University Avenue

– Time: 8:46 a.m. on September 11

Decatur:

1. 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Stair Climb — 20th Anniversary Memorial and Stair Climb

– Location: Hampton by Hilton

– Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 10

2. 9/11 Decatur Memorial Ceremony:

– Location: Beach House, Lake Decatur

– Time: 5:30 p.m. on September 11

Mattoon – 20th Anniversary Remembrance

– Location: Peterson Park Pavilion

– Time: 8:59 a.m. on September 11

Paxton: A 9/11 memorial event will be held at Paxton High School

– Location: Meet up at the Grand Ole Flag behind the school

– Time: 10 a.m.

Springfield: Ride to Remember — A memorial parade to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks

– Location: The parade will begin at Hall’s Harley-Davidson and end with a ceremony at the State Capitol

– Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 11

Bloomington: Memorial Service Commemorating 9/11

– Location: Northeast corner of Miller Park

– Time: Noon on September 11

Normal: 2021 Red, White and Blue Rally

– Location: The Corn Crib Stadium

– Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 11

