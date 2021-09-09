9/11 Memorial Ceremonies in central Illinois: Times and locations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Cities in central Illinois will host several events to remember and honor people who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks.
Champaign – Urbana: The Champaign Fire Department will have their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Saturday
– Location: Northeast corner of West Side Park, 400 E University Avenue
– Time: 8:46 a.m. on September 11
Decatur:
1. 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Stair Climb — 20th Anniversary Memorial and Stair Climb
– Location: Hampton by Hilton
– Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 10
2. 9/11 Decatur Memorial Ceremony:
– Location: Beach House, Lake Decatur
– Time: 5:30 p.m. on September 11
Mattoon – 20th Anniversary Remembrance
– Location: Peterson Park Pavilion
– Time: 8:59 a.m. on September 11
Paxton: A 9/11 memorial event will be held at Paxton High School
– Location: Meet up at the Grand Ole Flag behind the school
– Time: 10 a.m.
Springfield: Ride to Remember — A memorial parade to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks
– Location: The parade will begin at Hall’s Harley-Davidson and end with a ceremony at the State Capitol
– Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 11
Bloomington: Memorial Service Commemorating 9/11
– Location: Northeast corner of Miller Park
– Time: Noon on September 11
Normal: 2021 Red, White and Blue Rally
– Location: The Corn Crib Stadium
– Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 11