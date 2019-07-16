Grand Marshal selected for Razzle Dazzle Good Times Parade

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Fred Puglia is the 2019 Razzle Dazzle Good Times Parade Grand Marshal.

Mr. Puglia will be accompanied by the original Board of Directors and founding fathers of the Decatur Celebration, Orv Graham and Jim Masey.

In 1986 Puglia brought the idea to City of Decatur Mayor Gary Anderson.

His idea was to produce a festival in the city streets of downtown that would be absolutely free to everyone who attended.

Fred ran the festival for 25 years, retiring in 2010.

The Razzle Dazzle Good Times Parade begins at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Downtown Decatur.

Wristbands will be required if viewing the parade inside the gates.

Outside the gates is free.

Wristbands prices are as follows: $10 advance | $15 gate | 12 & under are free

Wristbands can also be purchased online at www.decaturcelebration.com.