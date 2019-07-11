Possible marijuana farm and dispensary to open

RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man plans to open a recreational marijuana farm and dispensary and the village board is open to the idea.

The owner says council supported his plan to sell marijuana products in the village. He plans to grow and process it on his farm in Vermilion County just outside of town. But there are a lot of steps that still have to happen before this plan becomes a done deal.

Daiven Emling owns six acres of land. In the next year he plans to transform it into a recreational marijuana farm and processing plant called Origin Acres, capitalizing on what he calls a prime location with no competition.

Emling says, “You’re looking at an hour to 45 minutes to any dispensary up north and roughly 50 minutes to the Champaign dispensaries.”

He still has to go through the permit and licensing process. But right now the plan is to create an array of products. He says, “I want to have an indica dominant, a stativa dominant, a CBD dominant, something for hash, oils, Rick Simpson oil, which is the oil they give cancer patients.”

He also wants to open a business downtown. Emling says, “I was talking with the mayor of the local town here and I want to open up a bakery and a dispensary in the center of town. I don’t have to, I could do it all here, but that’ll give the town revenue.”

There are some living in Rankin who don’t like the idea of this happening so close to their homes. Janira Kolenda says, “There’s a lot of drugs in Rankin already and nearby neighborhoods so I don’t think that it’s a good idea.”

Emling recognizes there will be some pushback. But he says he’s prepared to face it for the sake of his business. He says, “That’s going to be my biggest hurdle, getting past those older stigmas of it being a gateway drug. That’s been proven false. It’s addictive. That’s been proven false.”

There will be a public hearing in Rankin where people can give their input on this. It’ll be on Tuesday August 13th at 6:30 pm.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on January 1, 2020.