84 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 84 new COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, the health department said those cases were from Friday through Monday afternoon. The age ranges for those patients include a 6-month-old through someone 73 years old. The patients were both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

In Logan County, there have been 877 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. There have been 681 people recover from the virus. Currently, 190 cases are active.