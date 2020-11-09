84 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 84 new COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, the health department said those cases were from Friday through Monday afternoon. The age ranges for those patients include a 6-month-old through someone 73 years old. The patients were both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

In Logan County, there have been 877 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. There have been 681 people recover from the virus. Currently, 190 cases are active.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story