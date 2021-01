RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Public Health Department says 82 healthcare workers were vaccinated in its first of three events held today.

Administrator Doug Toole said VCPHD will likely see around that many in the next two days.

Toole said that on Monday, 200 doses of Moderna came into the county for its second round of shipments.