Breaking News
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
1  of  2
Closings
Greenview School District MSD of Warren County (Ind.)

8:15pm Snow Update in Saint Joseph

News
Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Jack Gerfen with a snow update in Saint Joseph, IL tonight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.