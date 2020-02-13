8:15pm Snow Update in Saint Joseph

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Dwelling Place is hosting its first fundraiser to help its mission of homeless outreach.

The organization provides a space for people in need to take showers, rest, do laundry and get access to other resources. The fundraising even will feature a six course dinner prepared by DACC culinary arts students. It's called "Celebrate Vermilion: Dinner in the Dark." There will be a band and a live auction.