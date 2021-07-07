80th anniversary of Fisher Fair

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the 80th anniversary of one central Illinois fair and those in charge are happy to be celebrating since it was canceled last year.

The Fisher Fair opened today.

You’ve got all the traditional fair foods and rides but there’s a new event too. You can try your hand at axe throwing.

“It’s so important,” said Todd Cotter, the president of the Fisher Fair Board. “It’s a small community and this is one of the biggest events that this community has going for it. And with this as well as many other county fairs, state fairs, it’s almost like a family reunion.”

The fair lasts until Saturday.

For more information, click here.