MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sworn statement from Decatur Police reveals details of a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur.

On May 9, at 7:28 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Walnut Grove Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a person lying just inside the front door, covered in blood. She was later identified as 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said they found multiple spent shell casings inside the house.

According to officers, there were three young children inside the house at the time, ages 3,6 and 8. Officers talked to the six-year-old and eight-year-old. Both of them told police Foster was their mother. The eight-year-old said a man showed up at their house, her mother told him to leave, the man then brandished a gun and started shooting (at Foster). The six-year-old told police the man shot her mother and left in her mother’s car.

At around 7:31 p.m., police officers went to the intersection of Main and Division streets in response to a report of a hit and run accident. A driver told police he saw a 2009 Gold Saturn Outlook driving at a high rate speed. He said the car did not stop at the stop sign and collided with his car. Other witnesses said they saw a man fleeing from the Saturn after the accident happened.

Another person that Decatur Police talked to said he was in his front yard when he heard about four to five gunshots and saw a man with a gun running out of a residence.

A forensic interview was conducted with the 8-year-old child. During the interview, the child told police the shooter was her step-dad, Darius Coffie. She said she saw him shoot Foster’s hand.

Decatur Police said Coffie was stopped in a vehicle. Coffie admitted that Shyann Foster was his girlfriend.