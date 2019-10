PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — An 8-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg early Friday morning.

Police were called to North Orange Street and West Columbia Terrace. Officers report several suspects forced their way into a home on Orange Street and at least four shots were fired.

When officers got there, they found an 8-year-old that was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.