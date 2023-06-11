CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in the investigation of two separate shooting incidents early Sunday morning that left 8 people hurt.

At this time, police said there is no evidence that there is any relationship between the two.

Woman shot, man stabbed

In the first shooting incident, Champaign Police were dispatched at 1:26 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Neil Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officials said officers found on the scene a 21-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and a 21-year-old male victim from Champaign with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the back.

Officers and Champaign Fire Department crews immediately rendered medical aid until the victims could be transported to an area hospital. Officials said both remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police reported the initial investigation indicates that this incident began as an argument inside a nearby business before spilling into the street, where a large fight erupted. Police said multiple shots were fired during the incident, and the female victim was struck.

Additionally, police said the male victim was stabbed from behind. The fight quickly dispersed and the suspects responsible left the area.

4 people shot, 2 hurt in car crash

In the second shooting incident, Champaign Police were dispatched at 3:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of N. Sixth Street for a report of a shooting with injuries and multiple traffic collisions.

Police said officers found several victims on the scene with gunshot wounds and began to render medical aid until an ambulance could arrive. At the same time, police said additional victims arrived at an area hospital.

Four people in all were struck by gunfire and two were struck by vehicles related to this incident, police reported. They said the victims are the following:

Victim #1: A 17-year-old male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A 17-year-old male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. Victim #2: A 29-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A 29-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. Victim #3: A 27-year-old male from Urbana suffered a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

A 27-year-old male from Urbana suffered a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition. Victim #4: A 23-year-old male from Urbana suffered a graze wound to the ear. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A 23-year-old male from Urbana suffered a graze wound to the ear. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. Victim #5: A 22-year-old female was injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition.

A 22-year-old female was injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition. Victim #6: A 23-year-old female was injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police said a large crowd had formed for an impromptu gathering when an unknown subject opened fire. Immediately, police said a chaotic scene erupted when multiple vehicles attempted to quickly leave the area, causing at least three collisions and resulting in two reported injuries.

Champaign Police remain on the scene, processing the scene comprised of multiple blocks, police reported. In addition to those who were hurt, police said multiple parked vehicles were damaged in collisions, and at least one residence was struck by gunfire.

In response to these incidents, Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued the following statement: “I want to acknowledge the work of our police officers for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and their continuing commitment to investigate these crimes and hold those responsible to account. I ask that our community hold the victims and their families and friends in your thoughts.”

Mayor Feinen added: “Our partners under the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint continue to provide opportunities for healing, and I urge those impacted by these terrible acts to reach out for assistance. The City of Champaign remains committed to the vital work of keeping our community safe. I want to thank our law enforcement professionals, the community, and the City‘s partners in the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint who work each day to make our City a better and safer place.”

Police said any resident or business in the areas near these incidents with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time, and police continue to investigate both situations.

Future updates may be provided as they become available, police said. Champaign Police thank the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department for their assistance in these investigations.