SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield.

The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated in the attic. They deployed two hose lines and extinguished the fire.

While the flames were contained to the attic, the rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage. Two adults and six children were displaced as a result of the fire; the American Red Cross is assisting them.

No one was hurt in the fire, which remains under investigation.