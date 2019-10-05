7th annual C-U Oktoberfest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A celebration of music, beer, and food is what this year’s C-U Oktoberfest is all about.

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen will be tapping the ceremonial first keg and will announce the official start of the community festival.

Patterned after the annual festival in Bavaria, the C-U Oktoberfest features live music from bands playing festive polkas, waltzes, and traditional German music, mixed in with plenty of your favorite songs.

Bands that will be playing are the Die Musikmeisters, The Polkaholics, and The Bolzen Beer Band

The Regent Ballroom and Laura Chiaramonte will offer free polka lessons.

Beer from local brewers, including The Blind Pig, JT Walker’s, Destihl, Triptych, and Riggs, as well as traditional German beer will be served.

Destihl and Chester’s BBQ will be selling a variety of food during the entire event including a variety of authentic Oktoberfest sausages, sauerkraut, German potato salad, schnitzel on a stick and Bavarian-style pretzels.

A raffle to win a trip for two to the 2020 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany (or $4500 cash for your pocket) is the new addition to this year’s festival.

The drawing will take place at the event! Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available here. They will also be on sale the night of the event up until the drawing.

There is also the annual beer stein-holding contest happening. The contest will show who can hold a liter of beer the longest with an out-stretch arm.

C-U Oktoberfest

October 5, 3- Midnight

Downtown Champaign

Corner of Neil street and Washington street