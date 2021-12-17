794 luminaries lit up in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the last weekend before Christmas to see light displays and there’s a big one in Urbana.

Cunningham Children’s Home will light 794 luminaries throughout its campus. That’s how many young people, adults and families they serve every year. The luminaries are supposed to represent hope in all of them. Tomorrow night is your last chance to see the display.

“There’s only so much prepping of the bags,” Brooke Buzard, Cunningham Children’s Home, said. “We have some vocational workers, youth from our program that help us put them together and assemble them in the weeks leading up, but its still an army that comes in the day of to help turn on all the lights, turn them off, and of course play the part of in the live nativity when people are driving through.”

The display is lit from 6-8 p.m. It’s free, but donations are accepted.

https://www.cunninghamhome.org/