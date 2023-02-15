VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy announced that 76-year-old Don Smith was sentenced last week to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for first-degree murder.

Lacy said Smith must serve 100% of his sentence followed by three years of parole.

Smith, formerly of Ridge Farm, Ill., called 9-1-1 last July and told the dispatcher his name, his address, and that he had just shot and killed his 77-year-old wife, Norma Smith, at their family home. Lacy said the dispatcher wisely kept Smith on the line until law enforcement officers arrived at the crime scene.

Smith was soon placed under arrest, the home was searched. Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputies located the murder weapon, a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, alongside the victim. Investigators interviewed Smith, who provided a full confession to the murder of his wife.

Lacy said that a postmortem examination revealed the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to her head. Additionally, Smith had no contact whatsoever with law enforcement prior to this situation.

During the sentencing hearing, Smith informed the court that he murdered his wife because he

believed she was stealing money from him to go with another individual on a trip. Smith did not

elaborate on his motives any further.

Following the hearing, one family member of the victim thanked the Deputy Sheriffs present at the hearing who were involved in the case for their investigation into Smith’s death. The same family member also thanked the Prosecution’s handling of the situation, most notably the Advocates from the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office – Victims Advocacy Program.