DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 73-year-old man from Decatur is fighting for his life after he was seriously injured in a car vs. bike crash early Tuesday morning.

Decatur Police said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of East Cantrell Street and South 16th Street. They determined the victim was riding an electric bike south on 16th when a collision happened in the intersection with an SUV driving east on Cantrell.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, officials said, and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

The intersection was shut down for approximately three hours as the initial investigation took place. Police are still investigating.