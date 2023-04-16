DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 72-year-old Decatur man is displaced after an accidental electrical fire at his home.

This happened on the 2100 block of N. Edward Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner said he left his house Saturday morning, when he returned, it was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported heavy fire and smoke from a living room window that extended to the attic. Officials said the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m.

The fire department said that the owner Red Cross was contacted for the homeowner who was displaced.

Decatur Battalion Chief Neil Elder determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

No one was hurt.