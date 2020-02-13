7:00pm Snow Update

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- The Salvation Army of Decatur's Cold Cots Program helps those who have no where else to go. "The Cold Cots Program saves lives," said Men's Shelter Director Mary Claire Sutman. "That program is open to get men off the street during dangerous life threatening temperatures," said Director of Development and Community Relations Kyle Karsten. However, there isn't enough money to keep it running through the winter. They start the program once temperatures get to 35 degrees or below for five days in a row. "There were times last year it got so cold we were putting cots in the hallway," said Sutman.

This winter they opened a bit earlier than usual. That early start didn't help their bank account. There's just enough money to last until the end of February. "Now we've got this extreme cold coming, and we want to ensure that the funds are there so that we can keep this open not just the end of this winter but each and every winter. It's that important," said Karsten. During the summers, they try to raise about 25,000 dollars from businesses, corporations, and grants, but they didn't meet that goal. When the money's not in the account, they have to make some tough decisions.