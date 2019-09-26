$70,000 in check fraud lands man in jail

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man has been arrested in conjunction with a fraud investigation that now involves Lakeland College and Decatur Police.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Tyus, 50, earlier this week.

He was charged with fraud.

Sheriff’s Deputy Drake Lambdin said in a sworn affidavit that a call from Decatur Earthmover Credit Union prompted the department’s involvement.

Credit union president Barry Schmidt told police the union had been billed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield for $70,419 — despite the credit union having sent a check for that exact amount on April 23.

Schmidt added the check had been cashed three days later, on April 26, through a Regions Bank.

Following the issue of a grand jury subpoena to the bank for the account information and ATM surveillance footage, police determined Tyus cashed an altered check into a third-party’s account before withdrawing money at an ATM.

Commercial Mail Services in Decatur processed the credit union’s check. Lambdin said in his affidavit that the sheriff’s department learned Decatur police were also “investigating numerous thefts of checks originating from Commercial Mail Services.” Police there had already arrested a former employee who “admitted to stealing a check” from the service.

Lakeland College Police are also investigating a stolen check processed by the same mail service company.

