700 climb tower; raise $120k to fund lung cancer research and critical local programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 700 people climbed the tallest tower in central Illinois for the American Lung Association in Illinois’ Fight For Air Climb at Wyndham Springfield City Centre.

The event raised almost $120,000 to fund lung cancer research and critical local programs to help people who live with lung disease.

“Today, the community came together to support the 1.4 million people in Illinois who live with lung diseases like lung cancer, COPD and asthma. It is humbling to see the amazing support of our participants, sponsors and volunteers,” said Beth Emery, development coordinator for the Lung Association. “The funds raised today help us provide critical programs to local residents, including support groups for people living with lung disease, free programs to help people quit smoking and educational activities to help children manage their asthma.”

Each year, the Fight For Air Climb invites individuals, families, groups of friends, corporate teams and first responders to climb up the stairs of the tallest building in central Illinois, Wyndham Springfield City Centre (32 floors, 532 steps), to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease.

In total, the Fight For Air Climb at Wyndham Springfield City Centre resulted in:

Almost 700 registered climbers

81 teams

100 volunteers

$120,000 raised and counting.

More information is available at FightForAirClimb.org/Springfield.