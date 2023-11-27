MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Approximately 70 firefighters were needed from across Central Illinois over the weekend to battle a large house fire near Monticello Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened on Lampert Lane around 12:05 p.m. The Piatt County Emergency Management Agency said on social media that firefighters from its own county, along with Champaign, Macon and DeWitt Counties, were among those who responded to the fire.

As a result of the massive amount of water needed to battle the flames, the City of Monticello said customers may experience discolored water. If this is the case, customers are asked to minimize water usage, the only use cold water.

WCIA reporters have confirmed that no one was hurt in the fire, and they are trying to learn more information from authorities.

In their social media post, the Piatt County EMA also thanked a number of organizations that assisted: Monticello’s Subway restaurant for providing sandwiches to firefighters, County Market for providing water and Gatorade and Piatt County Public Transportation for providing four buses to serve as warming stations.