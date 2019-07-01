7-year sentence for firearm possession

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 7 years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges. Monday, Thomas Kindred was given 7-years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and concurrent sentences of 2-years for each of his aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police. He will also be required to undergo one year supervised parole upon release.

In August 2018, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Kindred was driving. He led officers on a high speed chase before fleeing the car on foot. A .357 firearm was found under the driver’s seat. Kindred tried to blame his passenger, who has since died, but police dashcam video disputed Kindred’s claims.