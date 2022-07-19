MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly three years after being diagnosed with cancer, a little girl from Mattoon got the chance of a lifetime.

She got to hang out with, and work for, her favorite baseball team.

Addy Szczesniak got to live out one of her dreams when she was picked as an honorary bat girl for the Chicago Cubs.

“It was really cool,” said Addy’s father Creighton. “It was just a neat experience to have all three of my daughters, their first Cubs game that they ever been to, to experience that.”

This milestone has been a long time coming. She battled leukemia for nearly three years, and it all started with a visit to the emergency room at the age of four. The news only got worse from there.

“That was one of the worst moments of my life, to have some doctor come in and tell us that there was something wrong with our daughter,” Creighton said.

For the next two years following her diagnosis, the family made a weekly six-hour drive to the hospital. Those two years were filled with spinal taps and chemotherapy.

“And just to see… She was just a little kid and watch her go through all of that,” Creighton said. “It was terrible.”

But in August of 2021, they received the news that they had prayed for. Addy was able to ring the bell and say that she was cancer-free. The family said during the whirlwind of emotions that they faced, the key to getting through it was their positive attitude.

“But it is, that’s just my biggest thing: stay positive and hope for the best. That’s all you can do,” Creighton said. “Listen to the doctors and just be happy. Be happy, be around her, make her smile and make your kid happy.”

That’s exactly what the gift of the Cubs baseball game did. Addy and her family were able to sit in the dugout and watch the team practice before the game. She also met the players and was given some custom memorabilia.

While little Addy is happy to be home, playing with her sisters, she said that she will miss the nurses at the hospital.

“They were very nice and one of them always gives me an iPad so I can play on it,” Addy said.