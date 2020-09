URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana is home to some leading medical experts—both at the hospitals and the U of I.

Carle and the University’s Beckman Institute have partnered to buy a unique piece of technology that could lead to some ground-breaking research and treatments.

It’s called the Siemen’s 7-Tesla MRI. It’s the latest tech of its kind available, and is the first one in Illinois.