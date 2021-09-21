7 men honored in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — September 21st is now known as “Seven Plaintiffs Day” in Danville.

City Council held a ceremony honoring seven black men, who changed Danville’s form of government. They filed a lawsuit in 1987 and won. Current Mayor Rickey Williams Junior says their win allowed people to elect aldermen from all areas of the city for the first time. It also allowed women and people of all races to be elected.

Mayor Williams says he could not be more grateful for the men who stood up for this and says he may not be in his position if it wasn’t for them.

“I would not be able to be sitting in this seat serving the people of Danville had they not did that sacrifice. I was 9 years old when this happened. This isn’t some way back history, this is something that happened in my lifetime that allowed me an opportunity to serve,” Mayor Williams said.

Three of the seven men have passed away, but four were able to be honored in person at the council meeting.