7 Day Rainfall Reports from Central Illinois

The 7 day rain totals have reached 10 inches in parts of Central Illinois. Looking at CoCoRaHS data, some of the highest rain totals come from McLean and DeWitt Counties, but other reports of 9″+ come from Edgar and Livingston Counties, with widespread totals of 6″+ in the region. Here’s a breakdown of some of the rainfall totals by county between Thursday , June 24th and Thursday, July 1st.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. In addition, some CoCoRaHS reports may be incomplete, but were included in spite of missing data.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs – 4.74″ Champaign County:

Fisher – 5.80″

Lake of the Woods – 4.95″

Mahomet – 5.39″

Homer Lake – 6.50″

Homer – 5.80″

St. Joseph – 4.49″

Urbana – 6.12″

Champaign – 8.26″

Sadorus – 5.45″

Sidney – 6.40″

Broadlands – 4.33″ Christian County:

Taylorville – 5.95″

Morrisonville – 5.49″

Edinburg – 4.25″

Pana – 5.70″

Assumption – 5.77″ Clark County:

Marshall – 1.90″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 7.05″

Charleston – 3.93″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville: 3.39″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 10.27″

Clinton – 4.85″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 6.65″

Camargo – 5.44″

Newman – 7.29″ Edgar County:

Paris – 10.49″

Chrisman – 6.05″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 4.10″

Watson – 3.54″

Altamont – 3.11″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 5.53″

Melvin – 4.96″

Sibley – 4.84″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 3.49″

Cissna Park – 4.60″

Crescent City – 3.64″

Ashkum – 7.87″

Clifton – 6.35″

Chebanse – 6.62″ Jasper County:

Newton – 3.02″

Hunt City – 2.91″ Livingston County:

Emington – 9.85″

Chatsworth – 5.96″

Forest – 6.50″

Pontiac – 5.01″ Logan County:

Hartsburg – 7.87″

Lincoln – 5.24″

Atlanta – 6.66″

Beason – 4.13″

Mt Pulaski – 4.09″

Cornland – 6.24″

Emden – 5.19″ Macoupin County:

Carlinville – 5.97″

Girard – 3.93″ Macon County:

Decatur – 6.40″

Oreana – 7.02″

Warrensburg – 6.00″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 11.42″

Normal – 8.56″

Heyworth – 11.21″

Le Roy – 7.12″

Empire – 8.91″

Ellsworth – 8.15″

Arrowsmith – 7.80″

Lexington – 4.05″

Carlock – 4.62″

Danvers – 5.55″ Menard County:

Petersburg – 5.17″

Athens – 4.38″

Tallula – 5.34″

Loyd – 4.95″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 4.97″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 7.32″

Murrayville – 7.46″ Moultrie County:

Arthur – 6.31″

Bethany – 5.01″

Lovington – 5.12″ Piatt County:

Mansfield – 5.89″

White Heath – 5.59″

Monticello – 6.21″

Cisco – 7.60″

Cerro Gordo – 6.55″

Bement – 6.59″

Hammond – 6.11″ Sangamon County:

Capital Airport – 5.49″

Southern View – 3.57″

Lake Springfield – 5.00″

Chatham – 5.66″

Curran – 5.67″

Rochester – 3.65

Riverton – 6.76

Williamsville – 2.81″

Glenarm – 0.9″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 3.81″

Cowden – 7.15″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston – 7.66″

Bismarck – 4.96″

Vermilion Airport – 6.17″

Danville – 5.30″

Georgetown – 7.41″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 5.67″

Parke County:

Rockville – 4.68″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: