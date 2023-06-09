RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven people were detained in Rantoul on Friday after officials said they were engaged in a standoff with police.

Officials said the series of events that led to the standoff started with a report of an armed individual. A caller reported around 11:41 a.m. that someone was waving a gun in the air at Falcon Drive Apartments. That subject also reportedly made threats toward others and chased another person with the gun.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spotted someone matching the description provided approaching Mahoning Trailer Park. As officers began exiting their squad cars, officials said, the suspect and another person he was with ran to a trailer and went inside.

Officials said there were multiple people inside the trailer, all of whom initially refused officers’ commands to exit the trailer. The standoff lasted for about an hour until seven people walked out and were taken into custody.

Officers are still investigating the incident and obtained a search warrant. The results of that search will be released at a later time.

Rantoul Police were assisted by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and police departments of Champaign, Urbana and the University of Illinois. Officials thanked these agencies for their help.