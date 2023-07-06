We had a round of afternoon storms on Wednesday that brought in some solid rain in spots along with a lot of lightning and some gusty winds.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.02″ Champaign County:

Champaign – 0.89 “

S Mahomet – 0.58″

Dewey – 0.43″

Rantoul – 0.34 “

Sidney – 0.32″

Urbana – 0.26″

Philo – 0.18″

Sadorus – 0.17″

St. Joseph – 0.14″

Savoy – 0.13″

Homer – 0.11″

Christian County:

Pana- 1.04″

Taylorville – 0.89″

NE Pana – 0.71″

Edinburg – 0.49″

Morrisonville – 0.39″ Clark County:

Marshall – 0.02″ Coles County:

Coffeyville – 0.97″

Mattoon – 0.17″ Crawford County:

Palestine – 0.20″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.72″

Clinton -1.11″ Douglas County:

Newman – 0.53″

Tuscola – 0.37″ Edgar County:

Paris – 0.28 “ Effingham County:

Lake Sara – 0.64″

Effingham – 0.54″

Teutopolis – 0.44′

Watson – 0.11″ Fayette County: Ford County:

NE Gibson City – 0.35″ Iroquois County:

Clifton – 0.11″

Chebanse – 0.10″

Buckley – 0.06″

Watseka – 0.02″

Milford – 0.02″ Jasper County:

Yale – .39″ Livingston County:

Fairbury – 0.45″

Chatsworth – 0.12″

Emington – 0.04″

Dwight – 0.03″ Logan County:

Beason – 1.55″

Hartsburg – 1.39″

Chestnut – 0.75″

Lincoln – 0.69″

Elkhart – 0.49″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 0.10″ Macon County:

S Decatur – 1.21″

Latham – 1.03″

Illiopolis – 0.94″

Warrensburg – 0.79″

Oreana – 0.72″ McLean County:

Le Roy – 1.25″

Heyworth – 1.16″

Lexington – 0.95″

Bloomington – 0.87″

Ellsworth – 0.45″

Saybrook – 0.42″

Arrowsmith – 0.41″

Normal – 0.29″

Danvers – 0.06″

Carlock – 0.02″ Menard County:

S Petersburg – 2.21″

Tallula – 0.83″

Petersburg – 0.24″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.38″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 0.84″ Piatt County:

Cisco – 1.97″

Mansfield – 0.92″

Cerro Gordo – 0.68″

Bement – 0.61″

White Heath – 0.53″

Atwood – 0.48″ Sangamon County:

Springfield – 0.99″

Riverton – 0.53″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.02″ Vermilion County:

Henning – 0.32″

Collison – 0.29″

Fithian – 0.19″

Georgetown – 0.04″

Lake Danville – 0.04″

Danville – T

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 0.13″

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.00″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.03″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 1.75″

Warren County:

Attica – 0.35″