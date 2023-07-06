We had a round of afternoon storms on Wednesday that brought in some solid rain in spots along with a lot of lightning and some gusty winds.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.02″

Champaign County:
Champaign – 0.89 “
S Mahomet – 0.58″
Dewey – 0.43″
Rantoul – 0.34 “
Sidney – 0.32″
Urbana – 0.26″
Philo – 0.18″
Sadorus – 0.17″
St. Joseph – 0.14″
Savoy – 0.13″
Homer – 0.11″


Christian County:
Pana- 1.04″
Taylorville – 0.89″
NE Pana – 0.71″
Edinburg – 0.49″
Morrisonville – 0.39″

Clark County:
Marshall – 0.02″

Coles County:
Coffeyville – 0.97″
Mattoon – 0.17″

Crawford County:
Palestine – 0.20″

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.72″
Clinton -1.11″

Douglas County:
Newman – 0.53″
Tuscola – 0.37″

Edgar County:
Paris – 0.28 “

Effingham County:
Lake Sara – 0.64″
Effingham – 0.54″
Teutopolis – 0.44′
Watson – 0.11″

Fayette County:

Ford County:
NE Gibson City – 0.35″

Iroquois County:
Clifton – 0.11″
Chebanse – 0.10″
Buckley – 0.06″
Watseka – 0.02″
Milford – 0.02″

Jasper County:
Yale – .39″

Livingston County:
Fairbury – 0.45″
Chatsworth – 0.12″
Emington – 0.04″
Dwight – 0.03″

Logan County:
Beason – 1.55″
Hartsburg – 1.39″
Chestnut – 0.75″
Lincoln – 0.69″
Elkhart – 0.49″

Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.10″

Macon County:
S Decatur – 1.21″
Latham – 1.03″
Illiopolis – 0.94″
Warrensburg – 0.79″
Oreana – 0.72″

McLean County:
Le Roy – 1.25″
Heyworth – 1.16″
Lexington – 0.95″
Bloomington – 0.87″
Ellsworth – 0.45″
Saybrook – 0.42″
Arrowsmith – 0.41″
Normal – 0.29″
Danvers – 0.06″
Carlock  – 0.02″

Menard County:
S Petersburg – 2.21″
Tallula – 0.83″
Petersburg – 0.24″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.38″

Moultrie County:
Lovington – 0.84″

Piatt County:
Cisco – 1.97″
Mansfield – 0.92″
Cerro Gordo – 0.68″
Bement  – 0.61″
 White Heath – 0.53″
Atwood – 0.48″

Sangamon County:
Springfield – 0.99″
Riverton – 0.53″

Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.02″

Vermilion County:
Henning – 0.32″
Collison – 0.29″
Fithian – 0.19″
Georgetown – 0.04″
Lake Danville – 0.04″
Danville – T

INDIANA:

Benton County:
Earl Park – 0.13″

Fountain County:
Covington – 0.00″

Parke County:
Rockville – 0.03″

Vermillion County:
Newport – 1.75″

Warren County:
Attica – 0.35″