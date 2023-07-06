We had a round of afternoon storms on Wednesday that brought in some solid rain in spots along with a lot of lightning and some gusty winds.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.02″
Champaign County:
Champaign – 0.89 “
S Mahomet – 0.58″
Dewey – 0.43″
Rantoul – 0.34 “
Sidney – 0.32″
Urbana – 0.26″
Philo – 0.18″
Sadorus – 0.17″
St. Joseph – 0.14″
Savoy – 0.13″
Homer – 0.11″
Christian County:
Pana- 1.04″
Taylorville – 0.89″
NE Pana – 0.71″
Edinburg – 0.49″
Morrisonville – 0.39″
Clark County:
Marshall – 0.02″
Coles County:
Coffeyville – 0.97″
Mattoon – 0.17″
Crawford County:
Palestine – 0.20″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.72″
Clinton -1.11″
Douglas County:
Newman – 0.53″
Tuscola – 0.37″
Edgar County:
Paris – 0.28 “
Effingham County:
Lake Sara – 0.64″
Effingham – 0.54″
Teutopolis – 0.44′
Watson – 0.11″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
NE Gibson City – 0.35″
Iroquois County:
Clifton – 0.11″
Chebanse – 0.10″
Buckley – 0.06″
Watseka – 0.02″
Milford – 0.02″
Jasper County:
Yale – .39″
Livingston County:
Fairbury – 0.45″
Chatsworth – 0.12″
Emington – 0.04″
Dwight – 0.03″
Logan County:
Beason – 1.55″
Hartsburg – 1.39″
Chestnut – 0.75″
Lincoln – 0.69″
Elkhart – 0.49″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.10″
Macon County:
S Decatur – 1.21″
Latham – 1.03″
Illiopolis – 0.94″
Warrensburg – 0.79″
Oreana – 0.72″
McLean County:
Le Roy – 1.25″
Heyworth – 1.16″
Lexington – 0.95″
Bloomington – 0.87″
Ellsworth – 0.45″
Saybrook – 0.42″
Arrowsmith – 0.41″
Normal – 0.29″
Danvers – 0.06″
Carlock – 0.02″
Menard County:
S Petersburg – 2.21″
Tallula – 0.83″
Petersburg – 0.24″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.38″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 0.84″
Piatt County:
Cisco – 1.97″
Mansfield – 0.92″
Cerro Gordo – 0.68″
Bement – 0.61″
White Heath – 0.53″
Atwood – 0.48″
Sangamon County:
Springfield – 0.99″
Riverton – 0.53″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.02″
Vermilion County:
Henning – 0.32″
Collison – 0.29″
Fithian – 0.19″
Georgetown – 0.04″
Lake Danville – 0.04″
Danville – T
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 0.13″
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.00″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.03″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 1.75″
Warren County:
Attica – 0.35″