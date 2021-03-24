$7.4 million released to Eastern Illinois University for utility tunnel & boiler upgrades

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University will get $7.4 million from the state to upgrade their utility tunnel and boiler.

The money was released by the Illinois Capital Development Board on Wednesday. “The funding will help address deferred maintenance projects on the Eastern Illinois University campus that have been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations,” said Governor Pritzker’s Office.

Officials said the project will create both jobs and economic opportunities for the community.

“I am thankful to the State of Illinois for addressing the overdue maintenance of universities and colleges,” said CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. “The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is essential in upgrading and improving facilities throughout the state.” CDB will be overseeing the project’s renovation.

“We are extremely pleased with the Governor’s decision to release this critical funding,” said EIU President Dr. David Glassman. “The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is an appreciable investment in EIU’s infrastructure that will provide significant benefits to our campus. Systems like heating, cooling, and plumbing are inherently expected to be operational and efficient, and homeowners and business owners alike know how expensive these systems can be to maintain or repair. The EIU community is grateful for the jobs these funds will facilitate and looks forward to enjoying the long-term efficiencies and improvements this project will provide. I thank the Governor and his team for their assistance in moving this project forward.”