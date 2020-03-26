673 new cases of COVID-19 bring Illinois’ total count up to 2,538

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — The Illinios Department of Public Health announced 673 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Thursday, including seven additional deaths.

The announcement brings the number of cases statewide up to 2,538 cases that now span 37 counties. Franklin and Tazewell counties have reported their first cases as of Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 26, with a man in his 50s,

two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s being among the most recent, according to IDPH.

The cases range from patients in their infancy to those who are 99 years old.

The IDPH also released new racial and ethnicity data Thursday, detailed below:

Confirmed Cases by Race

• White – 40%

• Black – 28%

• Other – 9%

• Asian – 4%

• Left blank – 19%



Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity

• Hispanic or Latino – 7%

• Not Hispanic or Latino – 61%

• Left blank – 32%



IDPH officials noted that data is subject to change.