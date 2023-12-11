DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 66-year-old woman from Decatur has been identified as the victim of a deadly car crash that happened in Decatur over the weekend.

Michael Day, the Macon County Coroner, said Cheryl L. Thompson was the driver of a 2009 Toyota Corolla that crashed head-on into a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Friday night. Decatur Police officials said they determined that Thompson’s car crossed the center line and hit the SUV at the intersection of Mound Road and Ashley Court.

Thompson was taken to the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival. Day said an autopsy found she died from multiple blunt injuries sustained in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending, but Decatur Police officials said there are no signs that Thompson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep is a 79-year-old woman also from Decatur, officials added. There are no indications that she was under the influence when the crash happened.

The crash and Thompson’s death remain under investigation.