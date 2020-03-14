64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker says there are now 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including a case Cumberland County.

Illinois Department of Public Health reporting confirmed cases doubled in the last two days.

These cases include two in central Illinois, two in Metro East, and one in a long-term care facility in DuPage County.

A Woodford County resident in his 70s and a Cumberland County resident in his 70s both tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, two St. Clair County residents have tested positive – a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.

Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases.