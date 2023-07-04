SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the death of a 63-year-old Springfield man on Monday, July 3.

Officials said the Springfield man was involved in a utility truck vs. motorcycle collision at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and Palomino Road in Springfield on Monday. The Springfield man died at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, officials said.

An autopsy will be scheduled and the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner, officials said.