DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department reported they have arrested a 27-year-old man following a hit-and-run incident involving a 60-year-old bicyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Decatur Police said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Oakland Avenue in reference to a hit-and-run with a bicyclist that had happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers located a 60-year-old Decatur man on the raised center median suffering from numerous injuries on the scene. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Decatur Police said officers located a video of the crash showing the victim riding his bicycle northbound in the area when a silver Dodge Charger drove onto the median and hit the victim and bicycle from behind. The car then left the scene northbound on Oakland Avenue.

Using on-scene evidence and witness statements, police said officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at a Decatur residence a few hours after the crash. Police then arrested Darius J. Hodges, 27, of Decatur.

Police said Hodges was booked into the Macon County Jail for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, along with several traffic violations.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department, officials said. Police continue to investigate.

No other information was released at this time.