CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With only two months until cash bail is eliminated, local governments have to work fast to prepare. Local law enforcement agencies are adjusting, some feel ready and others said they need more time.

Julia Rietz, the Champaign County State’s Attorney, said her team is ready to go. She knows they have been since the original January 1st date.

Tyler Heleine, the Coles County Chief Deputy, doesn’t think this is the right move and wants to see more work done.

“I think there’s a little disappointment,” he said. “We were hoping it would go the other way.”

Law enforcement groups across Illinois have 60 days until the Safe-T Act officially goes into effect. That’s after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled cash bail can be eliminated.

Heleine said that’s not enough time.

“It’s just picking up where we left off and making sure we’re ready to go,” he said.

But, he still has concerns.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like for our inmate population, does it go up does it go down?” Heleine noted.

Over in Champaign County, Rietz supports the act. She feels the decision shows the hard work that’s gone into the revision process.

“I feel like this an affirmation of that work and I’m ready to get it started,” she said.

She said 60 days is plenty of time.

“I actually just sent an email out to my staff with all of the documents that we had prepared to be ready to go on January 1,” Rietz said.

But, Senator Chapin Rose doesn’t think it should be enacted at all.

“The Democrats have endangered the citizens of Illinois,” he said in a statement. “In fact, their original draft was so terrible it has been through multiple amendments so far. But no amount of amendments will fix the SAFE-T Act, it needs to be repealed.”

Rietz feels making changes in the fall helped address people’s concerns and move the issue forward.

“We really expanded the definition of detainable offenses,” she said. “There were, in the original language, quite a number of offenses that were not detainable.”

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association isn’t happy with the Illinois Supreme Court decision either.

“While we are extremely disappointed in today’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court, it is not unexpected,” Jim Kaitschuk, the ISA executive director, said. “While we are still reviewing the decision, we must continue to direct our efforts and attention to getting members of the law enforcement community ready for full implementation of the Act by September 18, 2023.”