VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery.

On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton.

According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims made attempts to get away from Sutton, but he swung the hammer and threatened to kill the victims.”

The victims were able to get away and ran to a neighbor’s home. The neighbor took them in and made sure they were safe until Danville Police arrived. Officials said he caused multiple injuries and property damage.