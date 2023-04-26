SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in cracking the case of a Springfield shooting that left a six-year-old child hurt earlier this month.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on April 8. Springfield Police officers responded to the area of Wesley and Mason Streets around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. As they were on the scene, they learned that the six-year-old was at the hospital with gunshot injuries.

The child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime Stoppers officials said no photos are available related to the shooting. If any do become available, they will be posted on their website.

Anyone who can identify a suspect in this case is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash if an arrest is made using the information provided.