VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Because of an Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) error, more than 500 students in Vermilion County may lose their after school programs. But those in charge are asking lawmakers to step in before it’s too late.

“It’s heartbreaking because these kids don’t have anywhere else to go,” Project Success of Vermilion County CEO Lucas Seilhymer said.

Funding for Project Success programs at six of the 21 Vermilion County schools they serve will run out on August 31. Those schools are: Judith Giacoma Elementary, Pine Crest Elementary, Mary Miller Junior High School, Oakwood Grade School, Oakwood Junior High School and Oakwood High School.

“The biggest issue with these particular schools – unlike some of our bigger districts – is there are just no alternatives,” Seilhymer said.

On top of tutoring and academic enrichment, Seilhymer says his organization offers K-12 students support in their day-to-day lives.

“That’s one of the biggest things that’s so important to parents is that working parents have somewhere for their kids that’s safe to go after school. We provide that,” he said.

But Seilhymer says on April 10, ISBE informed Project Success they’ll no longer receive two grants totaling $840,000. Between losing that much money and the short notice they were given, he says they just can’t afford to operate.

“This is kind-of an unprecedented thing where they say ‘no renewal this year, and then no opportunity to potentially even next year apply again or renew,'” he said.

In a letter, ISBE Director of Wellness Kim Barnes-Cummins wrote: “For the first time, ISBE allowed grantees to carry over the unspent balance from the previous year’s grant into the next fiscal year project.”

As a result of that mistake, no federal money is left for a cohort of grants including those supporting the six Vermilion County schools now losing their programs.

“We understand that the closing of funding at the end of this grant cycle may present challenges to your organization and, consequently, the communities you serve. As you prepare for the next steps, we stand committed to working with you on your sustainability plans to continue programming as desired,” Barnes-Cummins said in the letter.

“It’s going to be tough on staff, but it’s going to be the hardest on the kids and on the parents,” Seilhymer said. “That’s why we’re trying to do what we can do.”

Especially because Project Success says many students attend high-poverty, low-performing schools, often feeling like they don’t have a place to fit in – but find acceptance and a home in their after school programs.

“These kids need a little bit more love,” John Rankin, program assistant for the Central Christian Church location, said. “Especially nowadays they deal with different stuff that most kids didn’t deal with a long time ago.”

Rankin says there is a need for the services Project Success provides everywhere.

“Some of the kids weren’t really that interested. They were dealing with stuff at home, stuff at school. Usually when they come into the program, I see them smile a little more, they seem a lot happier,” Rankin said.

They’re not giving up on their kids. Seilhymer says he’s in talks with local representatives, hoping the state can cover the cost for at least a year while they come up with a plan.

“We’re hopeful but at the same time we just don’t know right now,” Seilhymer said.

Project Success says ISBE’s error doesn’t just affect their programs, it’s hurting more than 12,000 students and 550 jobs across the state. They’re encouraging families to reach out to legislators letting them know how project success has impacted their lives.

WCIA reached out to ISBE for comment but has not received a reply.