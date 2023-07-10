MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — A certain area on Route 150 in Mahomet may look empty right now, but soon enough, construction will start and six locally owned businesses will call it home.

Yellow and Co. is one of those shops getting ready to expand. It’s a boutique and event space near downtown. Mike and Elizabeth McDermith, the owners, said this area will be about 50% bigger than where they are now.

It’ll let them bring in more gifts and bigger performers to make it more of a destination.

“If we can have more offerings, they come to shop, they see the events, they come to the events, they’re able to shop,” McDermith explained. “It’s kind of an experience when they come to visit us and by moving to a bigger space we can offer some even bigger talent than what we’ve got in.”

They hope to move into the space by next May, along with these other shops.