FILE – In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, two women smoke cannabis vape pens at a party in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than three-quarters of the 805 confirmed and probable illnesses from vaping involved THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Another person has died from vaping-related illness in the state. That brings the total number of statewide deaths to five.

The Department of Public Health aid the person was hospitalized for several weeks with a lung injury from using e-cigarettes. The department is pleading with people to stop using e-cigarettes with THC.

Nearly 200 people in the state have experienced lung injuries from vaping.