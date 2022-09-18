CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — The fifth annual quarter auction begins Sunday at the Cerro Gordo Elementary School with all proceeds going to the 2022 Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Heather Owens, a Cerro Gordo community member, has been raising money for the End Alzheimer’s foundation for the past 5 years. She started because of her grandmother.

Doors to the elementary building open up at 1p.m. for early vendor shopping. The auction begins at 2p.m. with regular paddles costing $10 and all-in paddles costing $20.

Several vendors will be present. There will be walking tacos, hot dogs, chips, baked goods, drinks, and more for sale.