5:45pm Snow Update in Danville

A large area of low pressure will move into the region throughout the day bringing another round of accumulating snowfall along with rain and a wintry mixture for locations farther south. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to stay in effect until noon Thursday.

Tonight is when accumulating snow takes over for all of Central Illinois as arctic air begins to rush in. Accumulations by the end of this will range from perhaps only a dusting near I-70 to as much as a half-foot north of I-74. Temperatures will drop to the teens farther west with those closer to the Indiana/Illinois state line holding on the lower 30s. Winds will shift out of the north between 5 to 15 mph.