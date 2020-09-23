51-year-old man missing, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 51-year-old man.

Tommie Bates was last seen on September 19, according to his family.

He was reported missing on September 22.

Bates was last seen wearing a red, Chicago Bulls teeshirt, black pants dotted with white spots, and black-and-white FILA shoes. His family says he can also be identified via a missing front tooth.

Anyone with information on Bates’ whereabouts should call CPD at 217-351-4545.