51 additional cases and 2 new deaths related to COVID-19, county reports

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the cumulative total to 806 confirmed cases.

The cases span confirmation dates between June 18-24.

Two additional deaths are also related to the coronavirus, health officials reported, bringing the total to 12 for Champaign County. Both people who died were males — one man was in 70’s and had underlying health conditions. The other man was in his 30’s and had no known underlying health conditions, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.