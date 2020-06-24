51 additional cases and 2 new deaths related to COVID-19, county reports

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the cumulative total to 806 confirmed cases.

The cases span confirmation dates between June 18-24.

Two additional deaths are also related to the coronavirus, health officials reported, bringing the total to 12 for Champaign County. Both people who died were males — one man was in 70’s and had underlying health conditions. The other man was in his 30’s and had no known underlying health conditions, officials said.