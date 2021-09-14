50 teams come to Rantoul Family Sports Complex for U.S. Youth Soccer event

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — It will be kicking this weekend at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex as U.S. Youth Soccer is headed to town.

They will host the Midwest National League. 50 teams from nearly a dozen states will compete for the tournament. This is good news for not only Rantoul businesses, but the entire Champaign County area.

“We want to get put on the map and the best way to do that is to host large, regional and national events,” said Director of Sports Operations Ryan Reid. “And so when you get a tournament or a league weekend with an organization like youth soccer, having 50 plus teams in the area is really good press for us and it will bring more business and more big events with these large organizations to the complex.”

The games will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and run through Sunday at 3 p.m..