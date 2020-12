Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — 50 counties in Illinois are set to get first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Several are in central Illinois.

It is based on death rates. The vaccine will eventually go to other counties, but these are considered top priority. Macon County is included in that number.

The vaccines will be given to nurses and people at long-term care facilities. The goal is to vaccinate 80 percent of the population.