CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 5-year-old is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet in his home.

Now, the family has a strong message for the community.

It happened Wednesday night around 7:23 near the intersection of East Church and North Fourth in Champaign.

Police said 2 people were walking in the area when they started shooting at a third person.

We talked to the 5-year-old’s grandmother, and she said they are extremely grateful he is alive and was only shot in the hand, but they said it should have never happened.

“It was very devastating. Very devastating,” Kristian Hilson, the grandmother, said.

The sun hadn’t even fully set yet when Hilson got the call.

“I got a phone call from my son-in-law and he said come quick, because my grandson was bleeding and looked like he had been shot. Someone had shot through the house.”

She said they immediately took off. Not really knowing what was fully going on.

“We kind of didn’t know what happened to his hand. At first we thought he got cut, but when we took him to the emergency room, they pulled a bullet out of his hand,” she said.

Right before he was caught in the cross fire, Hilson said he was playing super Mario brothers, sitting in his home, in his favorite spot, when right outside shots rang out.

Three bullets went into the home where Cameron, his father and another child were winding down for the night.

As the family jumped to get on the floor, he was hit in his right hand. Hilson said he is her hero.

“He is such an amazing little boy. He’s still running around, he’s still so happy. He loves Batman, but he’s going through it very well, but it’s still devastating for us because the gun violence needs to stop,” she said. “It is not that serious. Innocent people are being hurt. Stop. Please.”

They are happy it wasn’t worse, but they said they shouldn’t be here to begin with. Their message to the community is to stop the violence.

“My grandson is five-years-old and I just thank God, because his birthday is tomorrow and he’s here to enjoy that. He’s amazing. We have to ask if he’s in pain. He’s a strong little boy and we love him so much,” she said. “We just want people to know put the guns down, because there are innocent people, children, it ruins families, it hurts kids, it hurts a lot of people. It needs to stop.”

Cameron turns 6 on Friday. His birthday celebration had to be changed from a trampoline, because of his injury. His grandmother said he even has to be fed, because he’s right-handed.



An 18 year old was also shot in the arm and drove themselves to the hospital.

Police have no suspects and are asking for your help.

Any homeowners or businesses in the area that have security cameras on the outside of their properties are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department. Video footage of this shooting may be of assistance in the investigation, which is ongoing. No one has been arrested yet.

People with information about this shooting can contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545 and arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with a cash reward of up to $2500 for crimes involving guns.