RACINE, Wis. — Five people were shot during a funeral service Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from Racine police in what the department called a ‘critical incident‘ near the Graceland Cemetery.

Officers arrived near the 3500 block of Osbourne Blvd around 2:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Police said there were multiple victims but did not specify how many people were wounded. Fatalities are unknown.

WTMJ reports that a suspect shot five people during a funeral for 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King, the man a Racine police officer shot and killed on May 20. The officer, identified as Zachary B. Brenner, who King while executing a search warrant on a vehicle. King, who police said had a gun, ran from the car.

According to police, Brenner chased King over a fence and small hill. Brenner ordered King to drop the gun and when he did not comply, the officer shot him.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is near the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. The facility was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. Officials said that increased security measures are now in place at the hospital.

Authorities asked locals to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.