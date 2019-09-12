5 professors named University Scholars

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Five UI professors are now University Scholars. The honor recognizes their excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. They’ll be recognized at a ceremony Thursday night.

The scholars program recognizes faculty excellence on all three UI campuses and provides $15,000 to each scholar for three years to enhance his or her academic career to cover the costs of travel, equipment, research assistance, books or other purposes.

The following are the recognized professors:

Brian Allan, professor of entomology

Antony Augoustakis, professor and head of classics

Karrie Karahalios, professor of computer science